Vikram's next with Ajay Gnanamuthu titled 'Cobra', motion poster out

The title of Vikram’s upcoming film with Ajay Gnanamuthu was released on Wednesday. Titled Cobra, the motion poster shows two snakes slithering to form the word, set against a golden crown. The two black Cobra’s hiss and strike the crown as if fighting for it. The title motion poster confirms a Summer 2020 release.

The film will also stars Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Irfan Pathan, who will be making his debut, in important roles. With music by AR Rahman, Cobra is being produced by 7 Screen Studio. It was earlier speculated that the film’s title would be Amar.

There are also reports that actor Teejay, who played the roles of Dhanush's elder son in Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran, has been roped in to play a pivotal role. However, this has not been confirmed as yet. Vikram was in Alleppey to shoot for this film recently.

Cobra marks the first time collaboration between Vikram and Ajay. The director is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikkaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara. It is being rumoured that Vikram might be seen sporting 25 different looks in this film. The first look poster, which was released in June this year, featured what appears to be Vikram in multiple avatars.

Last seen in Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva and bankrolled by Kamal Hassan's Raaj Kamal International, Vikram will soon be shifting his focus to Mani Ratnam’s film. This is an ambitious project inspired by the classic novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Rathanm’s most ambitious project, has gone on floors this month after nearly a year of pre-production. According to sources, the first leg of shooting will commence in Thailand. The film is expected to be shot across a span of 120 days and the first schedule will last for 50 days.