'Vikram's character and the cobra will have a link': Ajay Gnanamuthu on 'Cobra'

Kollywood

Award-winning actor Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu are teaming up for a film and expectations are high on it. The title and the first look of the film were revealed on Wednesday. Titled Cobra, which marks the first time collaboration between Vikram and Ajay. The director is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikkaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Talking about the film, the director has told in an interview with the Times of India, “The protagonist’s character and cobra has a link. If I reveal anything more now, it will give away too many details. Also, since the film is made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, I wanted a title that works in all languages. Hence, we zeroed in on Cobra.”

The shooting of this film has been progressing in Chennai for the past several weeks later the team moved to Alleppey for the next schedule and now we hear that this schedule has been wrapped up. Reports are that the team will be flying to some foreign locations to film some important scenes.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame plays the romantic interest. Cricketer Irfan Pathan has an important role to play in it and director KS Ravikumar was roped in too recently.

It may be noted here that Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with this Vikram starrer. There are also reports that actor Teejay, who played the roles of Dhanush's elder son in Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran has been roped in to play a pivotal role, while it is not confirmed yet.

Produced 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film is expected to hit the screens by April 2020. Oscar award winner AR Rahman is composing music for Cobra and we hear that he has composed three songs for the album so far. Sivakumar Vijayan will be responsible for cinematography.

