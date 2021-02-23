Vikram jets off to Russia to film final schedule of 'Cobra'

Actor Vikram on Monday night left for Russia to join the crew of his upcoming Tamil film Cobra for the final schedule of shooting. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu and his crew have been in Russia over the last few weeks prepping for the shoot. With this schedule, the filming will be completed, and the team will get busy with post-production work.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hoping to release it this year. The film sees Vikram don multiple avatars and it was quite evident from the teaser which was released recently. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens this summer.

The makers of the film recently released the first look tease from this film. The nearly 1.5 minute-long action-packed teaser is everything one expected. The teaser opens with Irfan Pathan and Vikram’s close-up shot and introduces Vikram as a mathematician and starts with a voice-over, ''Every Problem has a mathematical solution". With action-packed sequences and a thumping background score by AR Rahman, the teaser is all about Vikram and his signature swag. It also gives a sneak-peak into Irfan Pathan's character and he has stolen the show.

Cobra, which marks the third-time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I, marks the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut. “This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers. Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Apart from Cobra, Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. He also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

