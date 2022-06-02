Vikram glimpse video shown on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram stars actors Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kamal Haasan in the lead, while Suriya has been roped in for a special cameo.

Flix Kollywood

Ahead of the theatrical release of the much-anticipated film Vikram, the makers screened the promo of the film at Burj Khalifa in Dubai as a part of the promotions. Sharing a glimpse video, Raaj Kamal International Films, the production banner bankrolling the film, tweeted on June 2, “Ulaganayagan and #vikram take over Dubai and Burj Khalifa ! #KamalHaasan #Vikram #VikramFromJune3 #VikramatBK “

Earlier on June 1, actor Lokesh Kangaraj shared the first look poster of actor Suriya from the film. Suriya has been roped in for a cameo. Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media on Wednesday, June 1, to reveal the first look of Suriya from Vikram, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release. Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked Suriya, for his acceptance to appear in a short, but important cameo.

"Thank you so much for this Suriya sir", he wrote, as he shared the poster featuring Suriya. The Jai Bhim actor's first look which was released on Wednesday, didn't reveal much of his role, as it features only his eyes. Suriya's cameo in Vikram drew attention after director Lokesh and the film's leading man Kamal Haasan discussed it earlier during the movie promotions.

The film will be released on June 3 and stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. Billed as an action thriller, Vikram will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The trailer of Vikram was unveiled on May 15. Sharing the trailer with fans, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “My way of showing love and gratitude to my guru Kamal Haasan. Here is the trailer of Vikram.”

Kamal's last movie, Viswaroopam 2, was released in 2018. Vikram was also the title of the Tamil 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others. Following the theatrical release, Vikram will be streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

(with IANS inputs)