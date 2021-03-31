Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65' goes on floors with a puja

According to reports, the team will begin with a song shoot.

Actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65' directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar is going on floors on Wednesday. The team had a pooja at the Sun TV studio in Chennai. It is being said that they will start with a song shoot and move to other locations.

Recently, it was announced that actor Pooja Hegde would be playing the female lead for the movie.

Pooja Hegde made her Kollywood debut with the 2012 superhero film Mugamoodi, where she shared the screen with actor Jiiva.

While the genre of the project remains a mystery, it is rumored that it will be an out and out fun-entertainer.

Initially, it was said that AR Murugadoss would be directing this project. However, it was reported that Murugadoss, whose last outing Sarkar with Vijay didnâ€™t do so well at the box-office, had a difference of opinion with the production house on the budget of the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie has music by Anirudh.

Anirudh has worked with Vijay for his 2014 Tamil film Kaththi and the action- drama film Master, which hit the screens earlier in January. Meanwhile, he had also teamed up with Nelson for the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila and upcoming movie Doctor starring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Filmmaker Nelson Dhilipkumar is currently awaiting the release of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor, which is likely to release during Ramzan this year.