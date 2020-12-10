Vijay's next to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures

Nelson has previously directed 'Kolamavu Kokila'.

Sun Pictures on Thursday officially announced its next film venture with actor Vijay, which will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The untitled flick will be the second outing of Vijay with the production house after they produced Sarkar which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The project marks the first time collaboration of Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar, known for delivering blockbuster hit Kolamavu Kokila.

Via their Twitter handle, Sun Pictures confirmed their association and released a video announcing the project featuring Kalanithi Maran, Thalapathy Vijay and director Nelson. Actor Vijayâ€™s fans have been on cloud nine ever since the announcement.The project is expected to be made on a lavish budget.

While the genre of the project remains a mystery, it is rumored that it will be an out and out fun-entertainer. The film will have music by Anirudh and it will be his third time collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi and Master. Initially, it was said that AR Murugadoss would be directing this project. However, it was reported that Murugadoss, whose last outing Sarkar with Vijay didnâ€™t do so well at the box-office, had a difference of opinion with the production house on the budget of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, which was due for release in April but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for the most part of its story. Itâ€™ll be the first time that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanthâ€™s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father as well as the son and both the characters were extremely well received. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs. 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Nelson Dilipkumar whose last outing was Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara, is currently busy with Sivakarthikeyan's next titled Doctor. The film is being produced by KJR Studios in association with Siva's home banner Sivakarthikeyan Production. The film has Priyanka Arul Mohan of Gangleader fame as the female lead with Vinay, who was last seen playing the villain in Mysskin's Thupparivaalan, as the main antagonist. It also has Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, and Archana in a pivotal role.

