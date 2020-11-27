Vijay's 'Master' teaser hits 40 million views on YouTub

The teaser introduces Vijay as Professor JD, he would be taking on the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi.

The well-cut 91-second teaser of Thalapathy Vijay's Master released on the occasion of Deepavali is crushing records and how. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the teaser has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube. Producers of the film, XB Film Creations, took to Twitter to announce the big feat.The post read, "Namma pada pada, Velukkum thara thara.. Vaathi raiding YouTube with 40 million views. Vaa nanba! # MasterTeaserhits40millionviews #Master3 (sic)."

On its release, the teaser took just 1 Hour 18 minutes to reach the milestone of 10 Million (1Cr) views. Later it reached another milestone of 23 million views and two million likes, a new record of sorts and broke several previous records on YouTube.

The teaser introduces Vijay as Professor JD, he would be taking on the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi and will have a college backdrop for the most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master.

Master which was due for release in April but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and reports are that the film will is expected to hit the screens next year January during Pongal Holidays. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film has a star-studded lineup that includes, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar amongst others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan has taken charge of the cinematography department.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Murugadoss were reportedly set to reunite for the fourth time for a project currently dubbed Thalapathy 65 which is to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. But reports emerged that director AR Murugadoss has backed out of the project due to creative differences with Vijay, as some allege, while some mutter that Sun Pictures had a misunderstanding with the director. The industry grapevine is that Thalapathy Vijay had turned heads towards the young director Nelson Dhilipkumar, while an official confirmation on the same is expected.

Nelson Dhilipkumar is currently working for 'Doctor' with Sivakarthikeyan, and his next with Vijay might be officially announced once he completes the work for the film.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father as well as the son and both the characters were extremely well received. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs. 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.