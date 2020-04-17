Vijay's 'Master' to hit the screens on June 22?

There are also reports that the film will hit the screens on June 22 to coincide with the lead star, actor Vijay's birthday.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made a splash with his first film Maanagaram and followed it up with Kaithi has teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time for Master. The regular shooting of the film commenced last year and without much break, the filmmaker has wrapped up the film in style in 129 days.

The film was supposed to hit the screens on April 9 to cash in on the Easter weekend but the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown the film's release has been pushed indefinitely, like every other film across industries. Meanwhile, In a bid to keep the spirit of the fans alive, the director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a new poster on April 9. He also revealed that Thalapathy fans would receive information about a new release date soon.

Tipped to be a gangster drama, there film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past and itâ€™ll be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor. The film was predominantly shot against a college backdrop in Delhi, Shimoga, Neyveli and Chennai. The audio launch of the film took place at a star hotel last month prior to lockdown.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi who has been roped in to play the antagonist and heâ€™s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbarajâ€™s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and 96 fame Gouri Kishan in important roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander with Sooryan as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj as the editor.

