Vijay's 'Master' distribution rights sold at lightning speed

The regular shooting of the film commenced last year and the latest update is that the makers have sold all the areas of the film, three months ahead of its release.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made a splash with his first film Maanagaram has teamed up with actor Vijay for the first time. Titled Master, the first look was announced recently. The regular shooting of the film commenced last year and the latest update is that the makers have sold all the areas of the film, three months ahead of its release.

The overseas rights of the film have been bagged by United India Exporters while East Coast Productions has acquired Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights. Karnataka distribution rights have been acquired by Dheeraj Enterprises.

#Master Extremely happy & grateful to @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh sir & @Lalit_SevenScr sir @sevenscreenatudios @XBFilmCreators for giving this opportunity to release the film in the state of Karnataka — Dheeraj Enterprises (@DheerajEnterpr1) January 12, 2020

Magic Frames has bought the Travancore area rights in Kerala while Fortune Cinemas is releasing the film in Malabar and Cochin region of the state. The film's satellite rights have been bagged by Sun TV.

Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumors that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past and it’ll be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor. The film is predominantly shot against a college backdrop. The team had recently completed the second schedule at Shimoga, Karnataka and will commence with the next schedule in soon.

Vijay Sethupathi is expected to join the sets and combination scenes with Vijay are expected to be canned. The film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist and he’s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner the film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, Sooryan will crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)