Vijayawada's long-pending Kanaka Durga flyover finally open to public

The flyover was virtually inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After a long delay, the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada was thrown open to the public on Friday after it was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The 2.6-km long flyover was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 502 crore to ease traffic congestion in Vijayawada. The road starts at Kummaripalem and ends at the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Park, passing over Temple Road and Canal Road besides the Prakasam barrage.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of 16 national highway projects in the state, amounting to a length of 1,411 km, at a cost of Rs 15,592 crore. "Ushering an era of progress and prosperity in Andhra Pradesh. Today, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 national highway projects, including the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada, in the presence (virtual) of the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the Union Minister tweeted.

He said that the projects include the construction of a six-lane Vijayawada bypass and a bridge across the Krishna river. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to build world class infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh," he added.

The flyover was sanctioned in 2014 after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government came to power and was expected to be completed by 2016. However, it was plagued by delays. After missing several deadlines due to various reasons including shortage of funds and shortage of material and machinery, in November 2019, officials said that the flyover would be ready by the end of January 2020. After missing yet another deadline, the flyover has finally been opened to the public.

(With IANS inputs)