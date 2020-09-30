Vijayawada private schools warned against collecting fees in name of Amma Vodi scheme

Education officials said that schools are trying to collect money from poor families under the pretext of renewing registration for the scheme.

Private schools in Vijayawada have been warned against collecting any separate fees from students who are beneficiaries of the Amma Vodi scheme. Deputy Inspector of Schools for Vijayawada K Ravi Kumar said that private schools who collect such fees in the name of Amma Vodi will face action. Parents have been told that they need not pay any separate fees for receiving the next instalment of benefits under the scheme.

“As per our information, we heard that a few schools are collecting registration fees of around Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in the name of Amma Vodi. They are simply using it as an excuse to bring kids to school and to get them to pay other school fees as well. Parents must know that students’ registration for the scheme will happen automatically for subsequent years as well. If someone is just being enrolled into Class 1, then they will be given time to register,” Ravi Kumar said.

Earlier in January, soon after the scheme was launched, the School Education Commissionerate had issued a circular to government school administrators asking them to encourage parents to donate or refund Rs 1,000 from the Amma Vodi assistance towards the cleaning and maintenance of washrooms. Although the move had invited criticism from a few teachers and parents, Education department officials had clarified that the contribution wasn’t mandatory and was only meant to encourage more involvement from parents in school affairs and student welfare.

Ravi Kumar also clarified that even in the case of such voluntary maintenance fees, only government schools are authorised to collect them.

The Amma Vodi scheme is one of the major components of the YSRCP government’s flagship welfare schemes under the label YSR Navaratnalu. Under the scheme, mothers or guardians of school-going children with income falling under the Below Poverty Line receive an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000.

The Amma Vodi scheme is meant for supporting marginalised families in educating their children, and for increasing enrolment and attendance of students. Beneficiaries are free to choose to send their children to government or private schools.