Vijayawada police arrest 11 more men for their alleged involvement in street brawl

A man named Thota Sandeep was killed in the violent clash between two rival groups on May 30.

news Crime

Vijayawada police have arrested 11 more people for their alleged involvement in the street brawl that took place a few days ago. A man named Thota Sandeep was killed in the violent clash between two rival groups in the Patamata police station limits on May 30.

Police had registered two cases against Sandeep and his rival Panduâ€™s groups, and had recently arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in creating unrest in the city. Police have now arrested another 11 persons from Sandeepâ€™s group, a statement from the office of Vijayawada Commissioner of Police said.

The accused are all young men in their 20s or early 30s. Most of them are from Penamaluru and Patamata areas of Vijayawada, while some of them are from the nearby Mangalagiri town. They have been arrested for their attempt to murder Pandu, and their vehicles and weapons have been seized.

According to the statement, police inquiry has revealed that two of the men had a dispute over some property in Yanamalakuduru area. This led to a verbal argument between Sandeep and Pandu, which eventually ended up becoming a fight between the two groups.

Sandeep and his group allegedly went to Panduâ€™s house, and Pandu then returned to Sandeepâ€™s shop with his followers. Police said that this eventually led to the street brawl with deadly weapons. While Sandeep succumbed to injuries, Pandu is undergoing treatment.

Police have said that a few more people are yet to be apprehended in the case, and that rowdy sheets will be opened against everybody involved.

On May 31, videos showing two groups of young men involved in a street brawl with sticks, knives and boulders had surfaced from Vijayawada. Police earlier said that Sandeep and Pandu had previously been on friendly terms, before becoming rivals.

Vijayawada police have also said that vigilance will be increased in certain â€˜sensitiveâ€™ areas of the city to keep a check on such violent activities