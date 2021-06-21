Vijayawada nurse sexually assaulted on Krishna river bank, accused tie up her fiance

The woman, a nurse from Vijayawada, was at the Seethanagaram Pushkar ghat with her fiance when the incident occurred.

news Crime

A young nurse who had gone out with her fiancÃ© to the Krishna river bank in Seethanagaram in Guntur district was allegedly sexually assaulted by two unidentified men on the night of June 19. According to reports, the nurse, a resident of Vijayawada, had gone to Pushkar Ghat with her partner around 9 pm, where the two assailants allegedly tied up the man and sexually assaulted the woman. Police suspect the involvement of local men with a history of crime, and have formed special teams to nab the accused.

The young woman has been working as a nurse at a private hospital in Vijayawada, according to The New Indian Express. She and her fiancÃ© were at the river bank when the culprits allegedly attacked them, tied up the man and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. They then snatched their cell phones and left by boat towards Vijayawada, according to Sakshi. The couple filed a complaint with the Tadepalli police the next morning, on June 20, and the woman was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital for treatment.

Police suspect the involvement of â€˜blade batchâ€™, The Hindu reported. â€˜Blade batchâ€™ is the term used to refer to local groups of young men with a history of crime, who allegedly attack people with blades and rob them of their belongings. Guntur urban police have formed teams to nab the culprits. As the couple was unable to provide much help in identifying them, police are looking into all possible suspects including history sheeters from around Tadepalli, according to The New Indian Express. Four persons with a history of crime have been taken in for questioning, police have said. Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma condemned the incident. She instructed the police to speed up the investigation, and assured the womanâ€™s family that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

