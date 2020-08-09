Vijayawada COVID care centre fire: Andhra CM Jagan orders probe, PM condoles deaths

The fire broke out at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada; which had been leased by a private hospital and converted into a facility for COVID-19 patients.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire that broke out at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada; which had been leased by a private hospital and converted into a facility for COVID-19 patients who did not require hospitalisation. At least eight people have died in the mishap.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, who represents Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, visited the spot and supervised rescue operations. The Minister said the inquiry will look into whether it was an accident or failure on part of the hospital management.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish at the death of patients in the accident. He said that he discussed the incident with Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

"Anguished by the fire at a COVID care centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible (sic)," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM YS Jagan and assured all possible support," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also responded to the incident, tweeting, "Deeply anguished by the news of the tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state government. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) N Chandrababu Naidu in a statement said, "In deep anguish after learning about the fire accident at the Vijayawada Covid Centre this morning. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery to those injured."

Around 50 persons, including 30 coronavirus patients, were reported to be present at the building when the tragedy struck. City Police Commissioner Srinivasa Rao said that the fire broke out around 5 am.

According to initial information, suffocation due to smoke emanating from the fire is said to have caused most casualties. Firefighters were rushed to the spot and they rescued the patients at the centre with the help of ladders and rushed them to nearby hospitals in 15 ambulances.

Preliminary investigation found that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire that started on the ground floor of the building. It later spread to the first floor.

