Vijay to team up with Vamshi Paidipally for his 66th movie

The film, produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, is expected to start rolling once Vijay wraps up ‘Beast’ with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Flix Tollywood

For his next movie, popular Kollywood actor Vijay, who is fondly called Thalapathy by his fans, will be teaming up with National Award winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The film will be produced by National Award winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The leading production house will be mounting this big budget film on a grand scale, according to official information shared by the team.

The film was officially announced on Sunday, September 26 through social media, much to the delight of fans and movie buffs. Sharing the news with fans, director Vamshi tweeted: “#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official.”

The collaboration between Vijay, Vamshi and Dil Raju has already created immense buzz about the project, which has now become one of the most-awaited south movies. Many noted actors and a top-notch technical team will reportedly be associated with this project. Other details will be announced soon, the team said.

Director Vamshi is known for movies such as Maharshi with Mahesh Babu, Yevadu with Ram Charan, Brundavanam with Jr NTR, among others.

#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021

The film is expected to start rolling once Vijay wraps up his 65th film, Beast, with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, according to sources. Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Vijay was last seen on the big screen in the multi-starrer Master along with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay was in the news recently after he filed a civil suit seeking to restrain his father, well-known director SA Chandrasekar, mother Shobha Sekar, and 11 others from carrying out activities or meetings in his name, as earlier reported by the News Minute.

Read: Watch: Trailer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor promises a tense thriller