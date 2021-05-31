Vijay to team up with director Vamshi Paidipally for â€˜Thalapathy 66â€™?

Touted to be a bilingual film, â€˜Thalapathy 66â€™ is expected to go on floors after Vijay completes shooting for â€˜Thalapathy 65â€™.

Flix Kollywood

Even as Kollywood actor Vijay is shooting for his upcoming movie which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, fans are eager to receive updates about his next project, Thalapathy 66. Following speculations about the actorâ€™s upcoming project, Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally reportedly confirmed to regional media that he would be teaming up with actor Vijay for Thalapathy 66. Vamsi Padipally, who is well-known for movies such as Thozha and Oopiri also said that the project will go on floors once Vijay completes shooting for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Thalapathy 65.

He also added that further details about the cast and crew will be announced once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed, and mentioned that the details would have been revealed earlier if not for the pandemic. Touted to be a bilingual film, Thalapathy 66 might be bankrolled by Dil Raju, whose last film was the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in to star opposite Vijay in Nelson Dilipkumarâ€™s action- drama Thalapathy 65. Interestingly, Vamsiâ€™s last film Maharishi featured actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The Thalapathy 65 team recently wrapped up a major schedule in Georgia. The film has music by popular composer Anirudh Ravichander and is bankrolled by the production house Sun Pictures. Director Nelson Dhilipkumar is best known for his films such as Kolamaavu Kokila, with Nayanthara.

Vijay was last seen in the Kollywood film Master. The movie hit the big screens on January 13 this year. Directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie featured Malavika Mohanan opposite Vijay, while it starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Other actors including Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Gouri Kishan, among others, were seen in pivotal roles. The action thriller was produced by Xavier Britto, under the production banner XB Film Creators.