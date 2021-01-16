Vijay Sethupathi shares first-look poster of his upcoming film â€˜Gandhi Talksâ€™

The Bollywood silent film will be helmed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar.

Flix Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi seems to be on a signing spree in Bollywood, although he recently opted out of Aamir Khanâ€™s Laal Singh Chaddha for reasons yet unknown. On the occasion of his birthday, he had shared the first look poster from his upcoming Bollywood silent film titled Gandhi Talks. The film will be helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

"At times Silence is so loud". On the occasion of my birthday. I am announcing my new film's poster. I am set for a new challenge and new beginning with a silent film #GANDHITALKS Need your love and blessings. @kishorbelekar @divay_dhamija @moviemillent pic.twitter.com/5NtrAD5t4d â€” VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) January 16, 2021

Kishor told the Times of India, "This project has been close to my heart and when the actor playing the part relates to the idea and the emotional graph, it turns out to be a boon for the director. Every director looks for certain characteristics in his actor when he approaches them for a part. Initially I was planning to cast a Bollywood actor, but when I extended my search to regional cinema, I came across Vijay Sethupathi. I watched his impeccable performances in Tamil films and his acting prowess left me mesmerised."

The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is said to be releasing in six languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Vijay Sethupathi was quoted as saying, "I have been experimenting with different characters throughout my career and when this silent film came my way I knew I had to take up this challenge. Kishor sir has a fantastic story and script in place. I know this project will surely be an outstanding one. Gandhiji's thoughts are more important and valid than his picture in the Indian rupee period."

It was recently announced that Vijay Sethupathi will star in the Hindi remake of Maanagaram titled Mumbaikar, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan. Recent reports also suggested that Sethupathi will feature in Sriram Raghavanâ€™s upcoming Hindi thriller which will also star Katrina Kaif. Even though an official announcement is awaited, multiple reliable sources have confirmed the news. This will be Vijayâ€™s third Hindi assignment as he was recently rumoured to be signed for the upcoming web series which will be created by Raj and DK.

Vijay Sethupathi's last outing was Vijay's Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, after a long wait, finally hit the screens on January 14 to coincide with the Pongal festival. In the film, Vijay plays a college professor named John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi was seen as a gangster named Bhavani which was well-received by all.

Sethupathi was also recently signed to play the antagonist in Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa, which will be directed by Sukumar. However, latest reports suggest that Sethupathi has opted out of the project citing date issues and has been replaced by Arya.

The actor has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. He has already joined the sets and heâ€™s believed to be playing a pivotal role. He also has Tamil projects like Laabam, Tughlaq Darbar, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and Vignesh Shivanâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

Content provided by Digital Native