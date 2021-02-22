Vijay Sethupathi shares first look motion poster of upcoming film 'Muddy'

Vijay Sethupathi shared the motion poster online, describing ‘Muddy’ as ‘India’s first mud race movie’.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi recently unveiled the title logo and first look poster of his upcoming film Muddy, which is touted to be India’s “first mud race movie”. Sharing the first look of this Dr Pragabhal directorial, Vijay wrote on social media, “Happy to share the official motion poster of MUDDY, India’s first Mud Race Movie #muddymovie.” Muddy also stars Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair in the lead roles.

The film's director Dr. Pragabhal has made extensive research to make this film. In his official statement, the film's director was quoted saying, "I trained the main actors in off-road racing, we didn't use any dupes. I wanted guys who were adventurous and willing to invest the necessary time and energy for the film. The greatest challenge before me was introducing a sport like mud racing to the viewers without losing its thrill and punch.”

Watch the motion poster here:

In an interview with Indiaglitz, the film's director was quoted as saying, “Vijay Sethupathi garu always stands first to encourage new genre films. I am very glad that the first look of our film is launched by him. It's mainly about the rivalry between different teams. There’s a blend of revenge, family drama, humour, adventure, everything. I trained the main actors in off-road racing, we didn’t use any dupes. I wanted guys who were adventurous and willing to invest the necessary time and energy for the film."

The film will also feature Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles. The technical crew comprises of Ravi Basrur of KGF fame for music, San Lokesh of Ratsasan fame roped in for editing and cinematography by KG Ratheesh. Muddy is being bankrolled by Prema Krishnadas under the banner PK7 Creations. The film is being made on a high budget and will have a pan-Indian release in five languages-- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Muddy is in the final stages of production.

