Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha join the sets of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' is a romantic comedy being directed by Vignesh Shivan and also starring Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivn’s long-delayed Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was recently launched. The project went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier this week and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha have joined the sets. Vignesh shared two videos from the sets.

On Tuesday, Vignesh took to Instagram to welcome both Vijay and Samantha, who will be sharing screen space for the first time. Even though both of them worked together in Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together. Vignesh wrote: “A very warm welcome to @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Looking forwardsss. Positive beginning from today :) (sic)."

The project marks Vignesh’s reunion with Vijay Sethupathi. They had previously worked together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film also stars Nayanthara. She is expected to join the sets after she completes shooting for her portions in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Kaathu Vaakula is being bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The project will hit the screens next year if everything goes as planned.

This will be Vignesh’s fourth film as a director. He had recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explores love between same sexes and features Anjali, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

On being part of the anthology, Vignesh Shivan said in a statement, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

Vignesh Shivan is also bankrolling Nayanthara starrer Netrikann which is being directed by Aval fame Milind Rau. Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind, about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the main antagonist and he is believed to be essaying a deadly character.

Samantha is gearing up for her debut in the digital platform. The actor will be debuting with Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man season 2. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan.

