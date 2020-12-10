Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s â€˜Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhalâ€™ with Vignesh Shivan launched

Nayanthara and Samantha play the female leads in the film.

Flix Kollywood

Earlier this year director Vignesh Shivan threw a Valentineâ€™s Day surprise for Tamil movie buffs by revealing the title of his fourth feature film â€“ Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The filmmaker reunites with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara after the blockbuster hit Naanum Rowdydhan while Samantha has been bought onboard as a surprise. On Thursday, the film was officially launched with a customary pooja, which was attended by Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Sethupathi and the rest of the crew. Both the female leads, Nayanthara and Samantha, were however not present.

Expectations are high on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal as this is the first time that Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha will be sharing screen space. Earlier there were reports that Samantha walked out of the film due to creative differences, which later turned out to be a rumour. To be bankrolled by Lalit Kumarâ€™s 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivanâ€™s home banner Rowdy Pictures, the film will have music by Anirudh who is associating with Vignesh for the third time after Naanum Rowdydhan and Thaana Serntha Kootam.

Vijay Sethupathi, meanwhile, awaits the release of Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s Master, in which he co-stars with Vijay. Recently the actor started shooting for his second film in Mollywood, which has an interesting title â€“ 19(1)(a). To be directed by debutant Indhu VS, the film will have Nithya Menen as the female lead. The film will also star Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans in important roles.

Nayanthara was last seen in RJ Balajiâ€™s Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara was seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film. She recently wrapped up shooting for the Malayalam film Nizhal. Touted to be a thriller, the film is directed by Appu N Bhattathiri and also stars Kunchacko Boban. She also has Superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s Annathe helmed by Siva.

Samantha, who was last seen in the Telugu flick Jaanu, the remake of the smash Tamil hit 96, is currently hosting the celebrity talk show Sam Jam, which premiered last month on the digital platform Aha. Further, there are reports that Ashwin Saravanan of Maya and Game Over fame will be wielding the megaphone for her next. Touted to be a horror thriller, the prep work for this untitled film is currently on and will take off at the right time, say sources. She is also part of season 2 of Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s crime thriller web series The Family Man, which received a lot of appreciation for its previous season. The series stars Manoj Bajpai, Priya Mani, Gul Panag and others.

(Content provided by Digital Native)