Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ka Pae Ranasingam’ to release on Zeeplex

The film, written and directed by P Virumandi, stars Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead.

Flix Kollywood

It is official! The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam will be streamed on the OTT platform Zeeplex, a pay-per-view initiative from Zee. The film will be out in five Indian languages with subtitles in 10 languages. Confirming the news, Zeeplex posted on its Twitter handle: “Stay home, stay safe, we’re bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial. Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It’s going to be MASSIVE! (sic).”

While it is confirmed that Ka Pae Ranasingam is gearing up for release online, its release date is yet to be announced.

Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/7YxQzt6odA September 11, 2020

Ka Pae Ranasingam stars Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. The film, written and directed by P Virumandi, is to be touted to be an emotional drama. Ghibran is the music composer for this flick. Sources in the know that the film is based on a true story and that Aishwarya Rajesh will have a performance-oriented role. There is also a buzz that it is based on the farmers’ plight in the country and world politics.

Vijay Sethupathi’s last film as hero was Sanga Thamizhan released last year. The film was directed by Vijay Chander. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj played the heroines in this flick while Soori and Nassar were seen in pivotal roles. Vivek-Mervin are the music composers for Sanga Thamizhan with R Velraj being the cinematographer and Praveen KL in charge of the editing.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of the Vijay starrer Master in which he plays the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is an action thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The star’s other films in the pipeline are Kadeisi Vivasayi, Maa Manithan, Laabam, and others.

Maa Manithan, directed by Seenu Ramasamy, has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and Gayathrie S starring opposite him. The star cast also has Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen playing pivotal roles. The film has an impressive technical crew with maestro Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the tunes and M Sukumar and Sreekar Prasad in charge of the cinematography and editing.

Laabam, another Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by SP Jananathan, was also under progress until the lockdown was announced a few months ago. This film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead. Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan and Ramesh Thilak form the supporting cast of this flick. D Imman is the music composer for this film with Ramji handling the cinematography and Anthony doing the edits.

In Kadaisi Vivasayi, which is in the post-production mode, Vijay Sethupathi will be making a cameo appearance. M Manikandan is wielding the megaphone for this venture. The star also has Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Tughlaq Durbar and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the making.

Besides these Tamil films, Vijay Sethupathi also has Uppena in Telugu and Lal Singh Chaddha in Hindi. Lal Singh Chaddha is based on the American drama Forrest Gump (1994). Making his debut in the Hindi film industry, Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan.

