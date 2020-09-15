Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ka Pae Ranasingam’ to release on October 2 on Zeeplex

The film, which also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, is about the plight of farmers and issues surrounding land.

Flix Kollywood

The Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Ka Pe Ranasingam can be streamed from October 2 on the OTT platform Zeeplex, a pay-per-view initiative by ZEE. The film will be released in five Indian languages and will be subtitled in 10 international languages. It can also be streamed in over 150 countries, according to details released by Zeeplex.

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh took to Twitter to announce the release date of the movie. ”Watch Ka Pae Ranasingam from the comfort of your homes from 2nd of October on Zeeplex Official,” she Tweeted.

Earlier, it was announced that the movie will be released on Zeeplex, an OTT platform. The lead actors took to Twitter to share this news. “Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing Ka Pae Ranasingam HOME TO YOU on Zeeplex Official Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE!,(sic)” Vijay Sethupathi Tweeted on September 11.

Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/7YxQzt6odA — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 11, 2020

Since cinema theatres are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movies are being released on OTT platforms.

Ka Pae Ranasingam stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi as leads. It will mark the fourth time they are sharing screen space together. The movie will also feature Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, Vela Ramamoorthy and Poo Ram in prominent roles. The film is based on real-life events and is written and directed by P Virumandi. The film will be produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the KJR Studios banner and Gibharan is the music composer.

The official teaser for the film was released on May 23. It highlighted the plight of farmers and issues surrounding land. Vijay Sethupathi is shown helping farmers in their fight against industries which have encroached their land.

The first single from the movie was released on September 7. The song was called ‘Alagiya Sirukki’ sung by Gold Devaraj.

Vijay Sethupathi is also currently awaiting the release of Vijay starrer Master in which he plays the main antagonist. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The other films that are currently in the pipeline are Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maa Manithan and Laabam. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha which will mark the actor’s debut in Bollywood.