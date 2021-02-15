Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he had to quit from 'Lal Singh Chaddha'

The actor was supposed to share screen space with Aamir Khan in this film.

There were reports claiming that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi had to opt out of Aamir Khan's project Lal Singh Chaddha because he was unable to shed weight to play the character.

Vijay who is dubbing for his upcoming film Tuglaq Durbar, took time to clear the air. “First of all I’ve always had the highest regard for Aamir sir as an actor. His selection of roles always inspired me to attempt something different every time. When I got to know him personally for Lal Singh Chadha I was even more impressed by his humility and knowledge of cinema. Just being with him is a learning experience.”

As for being asked to quit the project over his weight, Vijay gave a classic reply. “I am very comfortable with my body and my mind. Whatever project I go into, they go with me.”

Vijay also revealed how the role was offered to him. “Aamir sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason the director Advait Chandan couldn’t come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerising. I immediately said yes.”

Then what happened? “Then COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Lal Singh Chadha in my schedule."

Vijay has nothing but gratitude for Aamir’s kindness. “When I went to Mumbai, Aamir sir invited me to his house. He was the perfect host, not just once but twice. I can never forget his kindness and his knowledge in cinema. It would be an honour and a pleasure to work with him sometime in the near future."