Vijay Sethupathi reveals new look from Bollywood debut ‘Mumbaikar’

'Mumbaikar’ is the Bollywood remake of the popular 2017 Tamil movie ‘Maanagaram’.

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is also popularly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’ took to Twitter on Monday to reveal a still from his upcoming Bollywood debut Mumbaikar. The actor is seen with a child in a school uniform who is tied up, keeping in line with the film’s action-thriller theme.

Mumbaikar, which is the Bollywood remake of 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram is directed, written, edited as well as produced by Santosh Sivan. The actioner will star Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedkar in pivotal roles. The movie has music by Prashant Pillai, who made his debut as a composer in 2010 with the Malayalam movie Nayakan. Vijay Sethupathi is likely to reprise Munishkanth’s role from the original Maanagaram.

The Tamil movie Maanagaram (2017) starred Sri, Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was both critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful.

The first-look poster of Mumbaikar was unveiled by popular Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar. Sharing his excitement for the film, he wrote, “Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @ VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib # tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon # sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey # sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who is appreciated for his versatility, is on a signing spree across Indian film industries. He is currently working on Kishor Pandurang Belekar directorial Gandhi Talks. The actor shared the first-look poster of the silent Bollywood film on January 16, on the occasion of his birthday. Apart from this, Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen with Nithya Menen in the upcoming Malayalam movie 19(1)(a), directed by debutant filmmaker Indhu VS.

He has also signed a number of Kollywood films such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha l, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavar um Kelir and Corona Kumar, among others. Most of these movies are scheduled to hit the big screens this year. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Telugu film Uppena where he played the role of the antagonist.