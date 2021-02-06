Vijay Sethupathi reveals ‘Kutti Story’ release date

Flix Kollywood

Tamil directors Gautham Menon, Venkat Prabhu, AL Vijay and Nalan Kumarasamy have joined hands for an anthology film titled Kutti Story. Produced by Vels Film International, the trailer of the anthology of four love stories, has been unveiled online and was revealed by Vijay Sethupathi, with the trailer capturing the attention of the film buffs already.

The film is all set for release as a Valentine's Day weekend treat on February 12. The trailer spells out that Kutti Story will be a ‘cocktail of four love stories’, which makes it interesting. The shooting for this anthology took place during the lockdown period last year. Though initially it was announced that it is being made for a leading OTT platform, the makers later announced a theatrical release.

The cast of the anthology includes Gautham Menon, Amala Paul, Amitash, Megha Akash, Varun, Sakshi Aggarwal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aditi Balan. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the lead role in one of the segments, which has been directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. Aditi Balan will be playing the female lead in this story. In the segment directed by Gautham Menon, he is playing an important role and it has Amala Paul as the female lead.

In the segment directed by Venkat Prabhu, Varun and Sakshi Agarwal have played the lead roles. In the part directed by AL Vijay, Megha Akash has played the lead role. The technical crew of Kutti Story includes PC Sreeram for camerawork and Sreekar Prasad for editing. It has music by Karthik, Madhu R, Premgi Amarena and Edwin Louis Vishwanath. Manoj Pramahamsa, Arvind Krishna, Sakthi Saravanan and N Shanmuga Sundaram are in charge of the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. Apparently, the actor has already joined the sets and he’s believed to be playing a very pivotal role. He also has Tamil projects like Tughlaq Darbar and Vignesh Shivn’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara. Amala Paul, on the other hand, has Malayalam films Aadujeevitham and Cadaver in her kitty. While Cadaver is directed by debutant Anoop Panicker, Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy.

Meanwhile, director Gautham Menon and Silmabarasan are all set to join hands for the third time for a project to be bankrolled by Vels Film International. Menon also awaits the release of Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been struggling to release for quite some time now.

Venkat Prabhu awaits the release of his debut web series Live Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal. The series is set to premiere on the Disney+Hotstar VIP OTT platform on February 12. Touted to be a horror-thriller, the series also has Vaibhav and Anandhi in pivotal roles. He is also currently busy with Silambarasan starrer Maanaadu co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. Director Vijay is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

Watch the trailer here:

