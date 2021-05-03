Vijay Sethupathi pays respects to late director SP Jananathan on Labour Day

Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan star in the director’s last movie ‘Laabam’.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen in late director SP Jananathan’s last directorial venture Laabam, paid his respects to the director by praying before Jananathan’s garlanded portrait along with staff at his office on Labour Day. Sharing the photo on social media, Vijay Sethupathi extended May Day wishes to his fans on Saturday.

National award-winning director SP Jananathan passed away on March 14. Looked up to by fans, he was well-known for his belief in Marxist ideals and had discussed the same in many of his movies. He also portrayed the struggles of the common man in some of his films. The director was known for his Tamil movies Peranmai and Iyarkai, the latter also marked his directorial debut.

Vijay Sethupathi, who first collaborated with SP Jananathan in the 2015 political thriller Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, shared a good rapport with the late director and respected him for his ideals as well. It was probably this respect and admiration for Jananathan that led Vijay Sethupathi to pay his respects to him on Labour Day.

The upcoming political thriller Laabam, which marks Jananathan’s final film, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The movie also features actors Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in prominent roles. D Imman is on board as the music composer for the film, while Ramji has been roped in as the cinematographer. Similar to late director Jananthan’s other projects, Laabam is likely to discuss several socio-political themes.

Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil movies Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Viduthalai among others. He is playing the lead in the upcoming Malayalam movie 19(1)(a). He will also be making his Bollywood debut in the upcoming Hindi film Mumbaikar.