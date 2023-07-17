Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas release date announced

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun fame.

Flix Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi’s Hindi film with actor Katrina Kaif Merry Christmas will be released on December 15. Announcing the release date on Monday, July 17, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023.”

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun fame. The film will also be released in Tamil, with the same title. This is the first time that Vijay Sethupathi is working with Katrina Kaif and Sriram Raghavan.

Pritam is the music director for the film, while Madhu Neelakandan will be the cinematographer. Along with Merry Christmas, Sethupathi will also be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan this year. Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sethupathi has also announced that he will be making a new film with director Nithilan of Kurangu Bommai fame. The film has been titled Maharaja and will feature director Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami and others.

Vijay Sethupathi who has appeared in the popular crime series Farzi, also made his debut in Hindi earlier this year with Mumbaikar, directed by Santosh Sivan. The film, which was a remake of Lokesh Kangaraj’s Tamil film Maanagaram, did not receive positive reviews. However, Sethupathi’s performance was lauded. Recently, the actor had also lent voice to Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveran, which is running successfully in theatres.

Meanwhile, Katrina, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot, will also be part of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.