Vijay Sethupathi-Jayaramâ€™s â€˜Marconi Mathaiâ€™ to be released in Telugu as â€˜Radio Madhavâ€™

Telugu actor Sree Vishnu released the poster for the Telugu dubbed version of the Malayalam film.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Jayaram and Vijay Sethupathi teamed up for the Malayalam film Marconi Mathai, which was released in 2019. Directed by Sanil Kalathil, the film marked the debut of Vijay Sethupathi in Malayalam cinema. Athmiya Rajan, who is known for her role in Joseph, was seen playing the female lead in the film.

The film is now being dubbed into Telugu with the title Radio Madhav. The first look poster of the Telugu version was released by actor Sree Vishnu. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Sree Vishnu wrote, "Happy to launch the Telugu title of super hit Malayalam film #RadioMadhav. Looking forward to its release."

The Telugu version is presented by Gundepudi Seenu, with the dialogue and lyrics written by Bhashyasree.

The film had Jayaram playing the titular role of Mathai, an ex-army man working as a security guard in a bank. He is fondly called â€˜Marconiâ€™, as he tunes the radio signals for everybody in the village.

Bankrolled by Premachandran AG under the banner of Satyam Videos, the film has several actors including Aju Varghese, Sidhartha Siva, Sudheer Karamana, Kalabhavan Prajod, Tini Tom and Mallika Sukumaran playing other important roles. Sajan Kalathil is the cinematographer, while M Jayachandran has composed the music. Shameer Muhammed is the editor of the film.

It may be noted that a distribution house named Rasi Media Makers have bought the Tamil dubbing rights of the film, and the Tamil dubbed version is also on cards. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi was unhappy with the banner publishing posters saying that it's the first production venture of their production company, and soon the shoot would kick-off. He was reportedly upset that due to the misleading poster, a few ignorant investors might lose money.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Jana Gana Mana, directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director R Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay. Jana Gana Mana will have Taapsee Pannu playing the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

He is also awaiting the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was set to hit the theatres in April, but the pandemic disrupted these plans. Rumours suggest that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past, with Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist.

Jayaram was last seen in the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had Allu Arjun in the lead role. Jayaram is also part of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the ambitious upcoming project of director Mani Ratnam. Jayaram is also expecting the release of a long-pending project titled Party. Party is reportedly a casino-based comedy film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, and produced by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations.

(Content provided by Digital Native)