Vijay Sethupathi confirms that 'Laabam' will hit the big screens first

The film also stars Shruti Haasan.

Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan have come together for the first time for a film. Titled Laabam the film is being directed by SP Jhananathan of Peraanmai fame. On Tuesday actor Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter and urged people to not believe in any rumors that said Laabam will premiere directly on OTT. Sethupathi took to Twitter to clarify that Laabam will only be released in cinemas.

"Socio political thriller #Laabam, its not a direct OTT premiere it will have a big theatrical release #LaabamOnTheatresSoon #SPJhananathan @shrutihaasan @immancomposer @vsp_productions @7CsPvtPte @Aaru_Dir" tweeted Sethupathi.

Sethupathi and Jananathan had previously worked together in Purampoku, which also starred Arya. Laabam is a story based on agriculture and the film's shooting is expected to be wrapped up soon.

Last seen in Suriyaâ€™s Singam 3, this will be Shruti's comeback in Tamil after almost three years.

Laambam is produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with 7 C S Entertainment, which bankrolled films such as Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

Recently seen in an extended cameo in Ka Pae Ranasingam, which had its premiere on ZeePlex, Vijay Sethupathi also has projects such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Vignesh Shivn, Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pushpa with Sukumar among others in the pipeline.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Itâ€™ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master.

Recently Vijay Sethupathi signed his second film in Mollywood and it comes with an interesting title 19(1)(a). Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the female lead. To be directed by debutant Indhu VS, the film is bankrolled by under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also have Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans playing the lead role.

His Ka Pae Ranasingam was streamed on the OTT platform Zeeplex, a pay-per-view initiative from Zee. The film was out on October 2 this year. Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi, had Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female lead.

(Content provided by Digital Native)