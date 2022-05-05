Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari to star in silent film Gandhi Talks

Billed as a dark satirical comedy flick, â€˜Gandhi Talksâ€™ is helmed by director Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

Flix Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari are teaming up for Gandhi Talks, a silent film billed as a dark satirical comedy. Backed by Zee Studios, the movie is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, known for helming Marathi movies Sa Sasucha (2010) and Yeda (2013).

According to the makers, Gandhi Talks is a social commentary on capitalism, racism, and society as a whole. The film also draws references from Hindu mythology and the story of 'Samudra Manthan', according to the official synopsis.

Director Kishor Panudrang Belekar revealed in a statement on Thursday, May 5, that the film aims to create a positive change in society. "Silence does speak a lot more than words in multiple situations and this film will prove the statement true. With so much happening around the world, Gandhi Talks highlights the fractures arising in society. As we gear up for the film to go on floors, we are positive that it would make a difference in how we look at things in multiple ways," added the director.

Gandhi Talks is presented by Zee Studios in association with Kyoorius. Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, on Thursday, said the production house believes in producing content that can bring about a change and Gandhi Talks is all about that. "We believe in producing cinema that is promising and at the same time, is capable of bringing about a change. 'Gandhi Talks' is definitely one such innovative attempt that we believe in. Our association with the entire team feels like a meaningful step towards something great," Shariq Patel said in a statement.

Award-winning composer A R Rahman will score music for the film, which went on floors today in Mumbai. Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Tamil romantic drama Hey! Sinamika which co-starred actors Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in films like Kadaisi Vivasayi and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, while Arvind Swamy was seen in Thalaivii.