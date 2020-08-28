Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu to team up for â€˜Jana Gana Manaâ€™

The film, directed by debutant Deepak Sundarrajan, will star Taapsee in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role.

Flix Kollywood

Reports have emerged in Kollywood that two of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu, known for selecting the best scripts, will be teaming up for a film titled Jana Gana Mana. The film will mark the debut of director Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay. The film will star Taapsee in the lead role and the story will revolve around her character. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

The groundwork for this project is ongoing and the shooting is expected to begin in Jaipur next month. Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi has allotted 30 days and will complete his portions in a single schedule. More details about Jana Gana Mana are expected to be out soon.

Vijay Sethupathi currently has Master, which has Vijay in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Philomin Raj. This film is currently in the post-production mode.

The starâ€™s Maamanithan is in the making. Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the film has Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie S in the lead roles. Manasvi, who was seen in Imaikka Nodigal, will apparently be playing the coupleâ€™s child. The star cast also has Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen playing pivotal roles.

Laabam, directed by SP Jananathan, was also in progress until the lockdown was announced. This film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.

Besides a string of Tamil films, Vijay Sethupathi also has Uppena in Telugu and Laal Singh Chaddha in Hindi. In Uppena, the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role; his look in the film has been unveiled already, showing him sporting a white shirt and dhoti sitting stylishly in a chair smoking a cigarette. Reports say that he will be playing the heroineâ€™s dad. The film is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film was slated for release on April 2 but with the coronavirus outbreak, it stands postponed.

Lal Singh Chadha is bankrolled jointly by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions with Advait Chandan wielding the megaphone. Aamir Khan confirmed that Lal Singh Chadha is the adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and that the remake rights have been procured from Paramount officially.

Taapsee, on the other hand, has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. This Bollywood flick is a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions. Besides Taapsee in the lead role, the film stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in important roles. Amit Trivedi is composing the tunes for this venture with Jaya Krishna Gummadi cranking the camera and Shweta Venkat Mathew doing the edits.

(Content provided by Digital Native)