Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen team up for new Malayalam film

The film is directed by debutant Indhu VS and will be shot entirely in Kerala.

Flix Mollywood

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen have joined hands for the first time in upcoming yet-untitled Malayalam film which will be helmed by debutant VS Indu.

This will be Vijay Sethupathi's second direct Malayalam outing after he made his debut last year with Jayaram’s Marconi Mathai, Directed by Sanil Kalathil.

The film, which will entirely be in Kerala and the shooting is expected to begin soon. Filmmaker Indhu was quoted by TOI saying, “It has been almost one and half years since Vijay Sethupathi heard the narration and signed the film. Nithya too agreed to be part of it last year. In fact, the movie was supposed to begin earlier this year and we would have finished the shoot, if not for the pandemic,” she says.

While Nithya Menen was quoted saying," “It’s a film that is feasible to shoot during the pandemic and its restrictions,” says Nithya. “The script of the film doesn’t have too many characters and there are a lot of scenes that involve just another person and me. Until October 30, Kerala has a restriction that we can only shoot indoor scenes, so we are starting out with those sequences.”

Produced by Anto Joseph, The technical crew comprises of Music by Composer Govind Vasantha and Cinematography by Joseph Maneesh Madhavan.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for SP Jananathan’s Laabam, which also stars Shruti Haasan. Recently seen in an extended cameo in Ka Pae Ranasingam, which had its premiere on ZeePlex last week, Vijay also has projects such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Vignesh Shivn, Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Pushpa with Sukumar among others in the pipeline.

He is also has been roped in to play Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan in a biopic on the former player titled '800'. To be directed by MS Sripathy, the film will go on the floors soon and in the interim Sethupathi will work closely with a trainer to shed weight and get under the skin of the character.

He also currently has Jana Gana Mana directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. The film which will have Tapsee Pannu as the leading lady and her role will be the Main Character, while Vijay Sethupathi is said to be seen in an extended cameo.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Vijay Sethupathi is expected to be seen playing a key role in the Hindi remake of Maanagaram, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan. It has already been announced that Vikrant Massey will play the lead role in Maanagaram remake. As per the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a key role.

Nithya Menen is currently busy with their upcoming Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila which also stars Ashok Selvan. Directed by Ani Sasi, son of veteran filmmaker IV Sasi, Ninnila Ninnila has Ashok Selvan playing an over-weight chef.

Nithya also currently has Gamanam in her kitty. It is an anthology film that will have three stories. Directed by debutant Sujana Rao, The first look of Nithya Menen from this anthology film was released a few days and the actor looked stunning playing the Carnatic singer Shailaputri Devi.