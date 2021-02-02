Vijay Sethupathi, Amala Paul part of upcoming Tamil anthology 'Kutti Love Story'

The poster confirms that the anthology will release in theatres this February.

Flix Kollywood

Directors Gautham Menon, Venkat Prabhu, Nalan Kumarasamy and AL Vijay are coming together for an anthology titled Kutti Love Story, produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner, Vels Film International. On Monday the first look poster of the film was released by its makers. The poster also confirmed that the anthology will get a theatrical release on February 12.

The first look poster also revealed the cast of the anthology which includes Gautham Menon, Amala Paul, Amitash, Megha Akash, Varun, Sakshi Aggarwal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aditi Balan. While Gautham Vasudev Menon will direct and act along with Amala Paul in one segment, Aditi Balan will feature in the short film directed by Nalan Kumarasami co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. AL Vijay's short film will star Megha Akash in the lead role. Venkat Prabhu's episode will star Varun and Sakshi Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Gautham also has Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha in the pipeline. The film starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead is tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, produced by Ishari K. Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Menon denied this and claimed it was a separate story.

Recently it was announced that Gautham Menon and Silmabarasan are all set to join hands for the third time for a project to be bankrolled by Vels Film International. Menon also awaits the release of Vikramâ€™s Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been struggling to release for quite some time now.

Director Vijay is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

On the other hand, Venkat Prabhu is currently shooting for Silambarasan starrer Maanaadu. Touted to be a political thriller, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead in this flick with SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, and Manoj Bharathiraja forming the rest of the star cast.

Venkat Prabhu also awaits the release of his debut web series Live Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal. The series is set to premiere on the Disney+Hotstar VIP OTT platform on February 12. Touted to be a horror-thriller the series also has Vaibhav and Anandhi in pivotal roles.

Nalan is said to be teaming up with Studio Green for two projects, apart from penning the sequel to his directorial debut, Soodhu Kavvum.

(Content provided by Digital Native)