Vijay Sethupathi to act with Katrina Kaif for Sriram Raghavanâ€™s film?

Even though an official announcement is awaited, multiple sources have confirmed the news.

Flix Entertainment

After opting out of Aamir Khanâ€™s Laal Singh Chaddha for reasons yet unknown, Vijay Sethupathi is on a signing spree in Bollywood. It was recently announced that he will star in the Hindi remake of Maanagaram, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan. The latest update is that Vijay Sethupathi will feature in Sriram Raghavanâ€™s upcoming Hindi thriller which will also star Katrina Kaif. Even though an official announcement is awaited, multiple reliable sources have confirmed the news. This will be Vijayâ€™s third Hindi assignment as he was recently rumored to be signed for an upcoming web series which will be created by Raj and DK.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of Vijayâ€™s Master, which hit the screens worldwide on Wednesday. Vijay Sethupathi has played the antagonist and will be sharing the screen space with Vijay for the first time. Sethupathi was also recently signed to play the antagonist in Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa, which will be directed by Sukumar. However, the latest reports suggest that Sethupathi has opted out of the project citing date issues and has been replaced by Arya. If Arya is indeed part of this project, it would mark his return to Telugu cinema after a decade.

Interestingly, Arya made his Telugu debut in a negative role in Allu Arjunâ€™s Varudu, which released in 2009. The makers of Pushpa are yet to make an official announcement. However, reliable sources have confirmed that Arya will join the next schedule of the shoot in January 2021.

In Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. Apparently, the actor has already joined the sets and heâ€™s believed to be playing a very pivotal role. He also has Tamil projects like Tughlaq Darbar and Vignesh Shivnâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal went on floors recently in Hyderabad which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The project will hit the screens next year if everything goes as planned.

Tughlaq Darbar is being directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan who was the casting director of Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s 2012 film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom â€” one of the earlier films responsible for his climb towards Tamil cinema stardom. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, Parthiban plays the antagonist, Raashi Khanna is the female lead, while Manjima Mohan plays the sibling to Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi also has SP Jananathanâ€™s Laabam, which also stars Shruti Haasan. Bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with Arumuga Kumar, who had produced Sethupathiâ€™s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, It will be a fresh pairing to see Sethupathi and Shruti coming together on screen.