Vijay’s Vaarasudu release postponed, as two Tollywood biggies slotted for Sankranthi

The announcement about the postponement was made by the film’s producer Dil Raju in a press meet in Hyderabad.

The release of actor Vijay’s Vaarasudu, the Telugu version of his Tamil movie Varisu, has been postponed. Though the movie was scheduled to release on January 11, a decision to postpone it was taken as two big Telugu movies are slated to release on the same day for the Sankranthi festival.

The official announcement about the postponement was made by the film’s producer Dil Raju in a press meet in Hyderabad. Briefing the media, Dil Raju said, “Our movie is releasing on January 14 as Sankranthi Vaarasudu. And the Tamil one will release on January 11. The reason behind this decision is that Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veeraya are releasing on January 12 and 13 respectively. Movies of our Telugu stars should be given first priority so that they can have a wide release. They should get theatres everywhere. I have no qualms if my film releases later. I have been saying from the beginning that Vaarasudu is not a competition for Sankranthi movies. Ours is a complete family entertainer. The industry biggies are very happy with my decision.”

Vaarasudu is the Telugu version of Vijay’s Varisu, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for his previous movies like Maharshi among others. Meanwhile, Varisu will hit the screens on January 11 as planned.

While there is a gap of three days between the release of the Tamil and Telugu versions, Dil Raju said that he is hopeful that the movie will be a success in Telugu as well. “Audiences are always ready to support a successful film. Films like Kantara and Love Today have proved this. Vaarasudu is a film that all family audiences will enjoy, like our previous films such as Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, F2 ,and Shatamanam Bhavathi.”

He further added that Vaarasudu is going to be an emotional family entertainer that will win the audiences’ heart.

