Vijayâ€™s â€˜Thalapathy 65â€™ is titled â€˜Beastâ€™, first look poster revealed

The title and first look poster of the movie were unveiled by the makers ahead of actor Vijayâ€™s 47th birthday on June 22.

Flix Kollywood

After months of anticipation, the makers of actor Vijayâ€™s upcoming movie which was tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, shared a poster unveiling the title of the film and Vijayâ€™s look in it. The movie has been titled Beast. In the poster, Vijay sports an intense look with a rifle in his hand, hinting that the movie is likely to be an action drama filled with high-octane fight sequences. The title and first look poster of the movie were unveiled by the makers ahead of actor Vijayâ€™s 47th birthday on June 22.

The crew recently completed a major schedule in Georgia. Production house Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the movie, took to Twitter on April 9 to share a photo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and Vijay, from the sets of the movie. The director and actor seemed to be engaged in an intense discussion in the image.

The film has music by popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Pooja Hegde, who made her Kollywood debut in the 2012 superhero film Mugamoodi, has been cast opposite Vijay. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the movie went on floors on March 31, 2021.

Director Nelson also awaits the release of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor. Bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan under his home banner Sivakarthikeyan productions, Doctor also stars actor Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film was initially slated for release on March 26 but had to be postponed due to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election that took place in April. The theatrical release of the film was once again pushed from May 13 (Eid release) to a later date, owing to the pandemic.

Pooja Hegde has two big-budget Tollywood films in her pipeline. She will be seen in Prabhasâ€™s most-anticipated romantic drama Radhe Shyam and is one of the female leads in Acharya, co-starring Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. The multi-lingual film Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga that revolves around the theme of reincarnation. Whereas, Acharya is an action drama.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay has reportedly signed a new project with director Vamshi Paidipally which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Touted to be a bilingual film, Thalapathy 66 might be bankrolled by Dil Raju, whose last film was the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.