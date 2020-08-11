Vijay responds to Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge, plants sapling

On August 9, actor Mahesh Babu took up the task, planted a sapling and tagged actors Vijay, Jr NTR, and Shruti Haasan to take up the challenge.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vijay was recently tagged by Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the Green India Challenge to plant a sapling. Now responding to it, Vijay, who usually keeps a low profile on social media, shared photos of himself planting what appears to be a pink bougainvillea in the garden outside his residence. The actor wrote, “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe (sic).”

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

It is quite rare for actor Vijay to share photos or messages via social media and his Twitter account is managed by his office. The last photo the actor shared was of him waving after completing the day’s shooting for the upcoming film Master in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli. The photo was shared at a time when the actor’s shoot was interrupted by Income Tax raids at his residence and at the residences of the film’s producers. The photo that went viral with fans was considered to be his indirect response to the government.

On August 9, on the day of his birthday, actor Mahesh Babu took up the task, planted a sapling and tagged actors Vijay, Jr NTR, and Shruti Haasan to take up the challenge. Two days later, actor Vijay was the first to respond. Interestingly, both Vijay and Mahesh Babu share a good camaraderie and have expressed interest to act together in the past.

There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge

I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! pic.twitter.com/MGDUf9B4xu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 9, 2020

Started by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, the Green India Challenge has prompted many to respond, wherein an individual takes up the responsibility of planting a sapling. So far, many from different walks of life, from actors to politicians, have responded. Several actors have participated in the Green India Challenge so far and this long list includes Baahubali star Prabhas and Sharwanand among others.

Actor Vijay awaits the release of Master that has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan are also part of this film.