Vijay opens Instagram account, clocks millions of followers within hours

Tamil superstar Vijay, who had stayed away from Instagram till now unlike most other stars, has finally made his debut on the social media platform. In his first post, Vijay wrote: "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis". The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform and had 4.2 million followers as of the morning of Monday, April 3. Vijay, who is shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, sported a salt-and-pepper look in his Instagram display picture.

With the actor opening his own Instagram account, the publicity of the film is likely to gain from the heft his popularity brings with it. Vijay, who was interacting with his fans through Twitter so far, had taken a break for some time. His Instagram account is a new avenue for him to post photos and promote his movies.

Vijay has 7.8 million followers on Facebook and 4.4 million on Twitter.

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun and other actors in major roles.