Vijay looks fierce in second look poster from ‘Beast’

The title and first look poster of ‘Thalapathy 65’ were released on June 21, ahead of actor Vijay’s 47th birthday.

Flix Kollywood

Six hours after the release of the first poster from actor Vijay’s most- anticipated movie Beast, Sun Pictures, the production house that is bankrolling the movie, released a second poster at 12 midnight on Tuesday to mark Vijay’s 47th birthday celebrations. Both the posters are being widely circulated by fans on social media. The first poster featured an intense Vijay holding a rifle with smoke in the backdrop, while in the second poster the star is seen holding a gun with explosions and choppers in the backdrop. Vijay is also spotted holding a bullet between his lips, hinting that the film is likely to be packed with high-octane action sequences.

Many celebrities took to social media to convey their birthday wishes to Vijay on Tuesday. Musician Anirudh Ravichander, who has worked with the actor in movies such as Master and Kaththi, wrote, “Happy birthday dear Thalapathy @actorvijay sir.” Calling Vijay her favourite co-star, Kajal Aggarwal who shared the screen with Vijay in the hit Tamil movie Thuppaki wrote, “Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! (sic).”

Actor Keerthy Suresh conveyed her wishes to the entire team of Beast. “#Beast is going to be one of a feast to every fan including me! Therikka vidunga @actorvijay sir @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja.” Director Vamshi Paidipally, who has reportedly teamed up with Vijay for Thalapathy 66, wrote, “Many Happy Returns @actorvijay Sir... Wishing You all the more Happiness & the Best of everything always.. :) #HBDTHALPATHYVijay.” “Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking,” actor Dhanush tweeted on Tuesday.

A Twitter Spaces session organised by The Route, a celebrity management company, to celebrate Vijay’s birthday on Monday was attended by over 27,500 listeners, and might have set the record as the second highest attended Spaces session after a Jagame Thandhiram event. Hosted by Dhivya Dharshini aka DD, many celebrities including Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh Ravichander, Nelson Dilipkumar among others attended the session.

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay ❤️ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Many Happy Returns @actorvijay Sir... Wishing You all the more Happiness & the Best of everything always.. :)#HBDTHALPATHYVijay June 22, 2021

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The movie stars Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay.

READ: Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 65’ is titled ‘Beast’, first look poster revealed