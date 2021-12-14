Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu: South Indian actors, films that topped Twitter trends

Vijay topped the list of most tweeted about male actors in the south Indian film industry in 2021, while his movie â€˜Masterâ€™ occupied the first rank in the list of most-tweeted-about films.

Flix Cinema

Twitter India has released a roundup of the actors and the films in the south Indian film industry that was the most tweeted about in 2021. Vijay, who is fondly known as â€˜Thalapathy,â€™ tops the list and his long-awaited Kollywood film Beast became the most tweeted movie this year. Vijay, like some of his counterparts, is not very active on social media, but has an official handle where he posts updates about his movies. Twitterâ€™s list of the most tweeted actors revealed that Vijay is closely followed by Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, who is called â€˜Power Star,â€™ Telugu star Mahesh Babu, popular Kollywood actor Suriya as well as Telugu actor Jr NTR.

Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of Pushpa occupies the sixth position, while Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith are the last four names on the list. Superstar Rajinikanth was recently seen in the Tamil rural drama Annaatthe which hit the big screens on November 4 this year, marking the occasion of Deepavali. Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith have the films Acharya, Atrangi Re and Valimai, respectively, in the pipeline.

The microblogging site also unveiled the list of leading women actors. Keerthy Suresh tops the list of most tweeted female actors in south Indian entertainment. She is followed by Pooja Hegde, who is awaiting the release of Beast. The Family Man 2 fame Samantha Akkineni occupies the third position.

The list also includes actor Kajal Aggarwal at the fourth rank, Malavika Mohanan at the fifth rank, and actors Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Anupama in the subsequent positions.

Actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s Master which released earlier this year, tops the list of most tweeted about movies. Ajithâ€™s long-awaited actioner Valimai occupies second place, while actor the Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast is at third rank. The rest of the list includes Suryaâ€™s legal drama Jai Bhim and Pawan Kalyanâ€™s legal drama Vakeel Saab at the fourth and fifth positions. The list also includes SS Rajamouliâ€™s magnum opus RRR, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasilâ€™s Pushpa, Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s Doctor and Yashâ€™s KGF 2, respectively.