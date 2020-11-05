Vijay distances himself from political party registered by his father

Earlier in the day, actor Vijay’s father and Tamil film director SA Chandrasekhar registered a political party with the Election Commission of India.

Minutes after director SA Chandrasekar confirmed that a political party is being registered in the name of ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’, his son and actor Vijay has distanced himself from it. In a statement released on Thursday, shortly after the media broke the news, Vijay categorically said that there is no connection in any manner between him and the party that his father has registered with the Election Commission of India.

“I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly,” the actor said in his statement.

Significantly, Vijay urged his fans not to join the political party or work for it “just because his father started it”. He added, however, that nothing that his father does politically will restrain him.

“I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started or work for it. There is no connection between that party and our ‘iyakkam’ (fan club),” he stated.

Vijay warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who uses his name, his photograph or his All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam for any mischief.

On Thursday, Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar confirmed to the media that he has indeed registered the actor’s fans club ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ with the Election Commission of India (ECI). He told TV channels that he was doing this in his own capacity and that his son has no link to this whatsoever. He also clarified that he registered Vijay’s fans clubs with the ECI in an attempt to provide recognition to the youngsters who are doing good deeds in Vijay’s name.

