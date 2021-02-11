Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' gets a release date

Actor Ananya Pandey will be making her Telugu debut with the film.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger will release in theatres on September 9 this year. The actor made the announcement from his Twitter page on Thursday. The pan-Indian project with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has been produced by jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Actor Ananya Pandey will be making her Telugu debut with the film in which Vijay is believed to play a fighter with a speech impediment. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Speaking on the film, the actor has said, “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well.” Liger will also star Ramya Krishnan.

Apparently, the script was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years ago. However, for reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments. Notably, this film was originally titled Fighter.

Vijay also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Vijay is all set to produce content for streaming platforms. As per a report by Telugu 360, Vijay has plans to bankroll a few digital shows for leading streaming platforms. He is said to have already given his nod for a show which will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who launched Vijay’s brother Anand in Dorasaani.

Apparently, Vijay is very impressed with Mahendra’s script. The casting process will take a few months. If everything works out as planned, this show will be made for Aha, the Telugu-exclusive OTT platform.