Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut with Karan Johar goes on floors

The film will see the actor in the lead role as a martial artist with a stutter.

One of the hottest heroes in the tinsel town right now, Vijay Deverakonda's next to be helmed by Director Puri Jagannath, went on the floors in Mumbai. Ace director and producer Karan Johar along with Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions will be producing the Hindi version. Puri Jagan and Charmee will be bankrolling the south Indian versions under the banner Puri Connects.

Karan took to Instagram and made the official announcement.

Tentatively titled Fighter, the action entertainer has Vijay Deverakonda as a martial artist with a stutter. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi and all the south Indian languages considering the popularity of its lead actor Vijay across the country. The makers are planning to rope in Ananya Pandey as the female lead and Ramya Krishnan has been signed up to play Vijay's mother in the upcoming film, while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

There are reports going rounds in social media that Puri Jagannath is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. The makers of Fighter will be approaching the legendary boxer and it needs to be seen if he will be accepting the offer. Apparently, the lead star idolizes the boxing legend following which it was decided to bring him on-board. However, it needs to be seen if Mike Tyson would agree to join the star cast.

Vijay currently has the Telugu flick World Famous Lover waiting for release. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film has the hero as a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite have been roped in to play the female leads in this flick.