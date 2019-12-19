Vijay Deverakonda to team up with Shiva Nirvana for his next

Tollywood

The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju.

Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana have confirmed that they will be teaming up for a film. On the occasion of producer Dil Raju’s birthday, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.”

On the same note, director Shiva Nirvana wrote, “Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday! My heartful wishes to him excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy. @ TheDeverakonda @ SVC_official #VD12 #shivanirvana4.”

Director Shiva Nirvana is currently busy giving the final touches to his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish, which has Nani in the lead role with Ritu Varma playing his lead pair. The film will have music by S S Thaman and Prasad Murella to crank the camera.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be wrapping up World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, this film is bankrolled by K. A. Vallabha under banner Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar is the music composer for this romantic entertainer with Jaya Krishna Gummadi wielding the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits.

In World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a playboy, say sources. World Famous Lover is in the final stages of production and it has been confirmed that it will hit the marquee on Valentines’ Day, February 14th, 2020.

With World Famous Lover getting ready for release, Vijay Deverakonda is looking forward to moving over to his next. Titled as Fighter, this film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. Kiara Advani is in talks to play Vijay Devarakonda’s love interest in this film.

On Vijay Devarakonda’s role in it, we hear that he plays a martial arts expert with a stutter. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting will commence next year.

Vijay Deverakonda’s last release was Dear Comrade. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

