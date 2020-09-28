Vijay Deverakonda to team up with director Sukumar

The untitled project, to be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty, is expected to take of in 2022.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda, who has a couple of films in his kitty, will be teaming up with director Sukumar for his next. Making the announcement himself, the actor wrote: “Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited... The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr. Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard.”

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty under his banner Falcon Creations. This marks Kedar’s debut as a producer. The project is expected to take of in 2022.

Making the announcement, producer Kedar said in his official statement: “It’s a special day for me. I personally like Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar and to bring them together for a project is something I will cherish for long. Both Vijay and Sukumar thrive for new content and freshness. This film will have both their styles.”

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy playing the lead role in the Puri Jagannath directorial, tentatively titled Fighter. The film will be made in Telugu and Hindi, with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version and Puri Jagannath producing the Telugu version. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in this sports drama. The shooting of this film commenced in January this year and was progressing until the lockdown was announced due to the pandemic.

Vijay’s last film to release was World Famous Lover, which hit the marquee on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as the female leads. The technical crew of the film included Gopi Sundar for music, Jaya Krishna Gummadi for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing.

Director Sukumar began his career with the 2004 release Arya for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Screenplay. He then went on to direct films such as Jagadam, Arya 2, 100% Love, 1: Nenokkadine, Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam.

Sukumar currently awaits the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The star and director have worked together in Arya and Arya 2 earlier, and this is their third outing together. From what we hear, the film, which remains untitled as of now, will have its lead star playing a lorry driver and the story is set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling. Reports surfaced that Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and the director had handed over the entire dialogues so that he could master it to perfection. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this entertainer with Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

