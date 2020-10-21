Vijay Deverakonda to team up with Boyapati Srinu and â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju?

The actor is currently working on Puri Jagannadhâ€™s 'Fighter', with Ananya Panday playing the female lead.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda came up with multiple hits in the recent years, making him one of the most wanted heroes in the film industry across languages. He is currently playing the lead role in the film titled Fighter, which is being helmed by Puri Jagannath. Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been roped in to play the female lead in this film, which will also have Ramya Krishnan playing Vijay Deverakondaâ€™s mother in it.

While Fighter is still in the making, reports have emerged that Vijay Deverakonda will be teaming up with Boyapati Srinu and producer â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju for another film. The ace producer is keen on making a film with Vijay and is looking forward to having Boyapati Srinu on board, according to reports. This project is still in the initial stages and we can expect an official announcement soon.

It may be noted here that there was buzz earlier that Vijay Deverakonda may collaborate with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti next, but there is no word about this project yet.

Fighter will be made in Telugu and Hindi, with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version while Puri Jagannnadh and Charmme Kaur will be producing the Telugu version. The shooting of this sports drama commenced earlier this year, but was halted due to the lockdown.

According to reports, the film will have the lead star idolising a boxing legend. For this aspect, it was reportedly decided to bring a Taiwanese boxer on board to play the role of the legend, who will start shooting portions involving him and Vijay Deverakonda in a foreign location where the COVID-19 cases are under control. It may be recalled that there were reports some time ago that the filmmakers were looking to rope in the boxing legend Mike Tyson for the role, but this did not happen.

The makers of Fighter released some photos from the sets, which went viral online earlier in March. This has raked up the expectations from the film even more.

Further, there are reports that Vijay has signed a deal with the Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. As per sources, Vijay will be signing new movies approved by Karan Johar, and these films will have a pan-Indian appeal considering the immense popularity the star enjoys.

Vijayâ€™s last film to hit the theatres was World Famous Lover, which released on Valentineâ€™s Day this year. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also starred Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as the female leads. Produced by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao, the film had Gopi Sundar composing the tunes with Jaya Krishna Gummadi handling the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing it.