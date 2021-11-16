Vijay Deverakonda shares his excitement on shooting with Mike Tyson for Liger

‘Liger’ stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, while American boxer Mike Tyson has also been roped in for a pivotal role.

Flix Cinema

Former boxer Mike Tyson is gearing up to make his debut in Indian cinema with actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports drama Liger. The Liger team recently kickstarted their US schedule. They are currently shooting for the major portions that include Mike Tyson and Vijay.

Vijay Deverakonda took to social media on Tuesday, November 16 to share that he is excited to work with the popular American boxer. “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson,” he wrote. According to a statement, Mike Tyson will have a significant role in Liger, and the movie is about a mixed martial arts expert. It is further announced that Liger will also feature several foreign fighters in the movie.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger is expected to hit the big screens next year. The film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead, while actors Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. Liger is currently in its last leg of shooting. Helmed by director Puri Jagannadh, the technical crew comprises Vishnu Sarma as the Director of Photography (DOP), Jonny Shaik Basha as the art director, Junaid Siddiqui as the editor and Kecha as the stunt director. The pan-India project is jointly bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame at a national level through movies like Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindham and Taxiwala, among others.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, made her debut with Student of the Year 2. She was last seen in the Hindi film Khaali Peeli, which released in 2020.