Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Puri Jagannadh titled ‘Liger’

Earlier referred to as 'Fighter', the film marks the Telugu debut of Ananya Pandey.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming pan-Indian project with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is titled Liger, the makers have confirmed. The film’s first look poster, which shows a cross between a tiger and lion and Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer, was unveiled on Monday.



The poster comes with the tagline 'Saala Cross-Breed'. Earlier, the film was referred to as Fighter, but reliable sources from the team confirmed that it was just a working title. Liger marks the Telugu debut of Ananya Panday. It also marks the first-time collaboration of Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen on screen in the Telugu film World Famous Lover.



In Liger, it is believed that Vijay plays a fighter with a speech impediment. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said. Liger is eyeing a 2021 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi. Apparently, the script was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years ago. However, for reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.



Vijay also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. The film, which will take off after the release of Liger will be produced by Dil Raju. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Vijay is all set to produce content for streaming platforms.



As per a recent report by Telugu 360, Vijay has plans to bankroll a few digital shows for leading streaming platforms. He is said to have already given his nod for a show which will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who launched Vijay’s brother Anand in Dorasaani. Apparently, Vijay is very impressed with Mahendra’s script. The casting process will take a few months. If everything works out as planned, this show will be made for Aha, the Telugu-exclusive OTT platform.

(Content provided by Digital Native)