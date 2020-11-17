Actor Vijay Deverakonda heaped praises on Suriya's recently released Soorari Pottru. The film was dubbed in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The actor who watched the film on Monday with his friends, couldn't contain his emotions and expressed his love for the lead actors-- Suriya and Aparna Balamurali-- for their brilliant performances.

In a series of tweets, the actor appreciating the film, also expressed his interest to work with the director, Sudha Kongara.

"Watched it with a big gang of friends, all boys, 3 of them cried, I was just raging through the film and fired up to see the outsider make his statement and a statement was made!" (sic), he wrote.

Appreciating Suriya's acting in the film, he described him as a "terrific performer," who did not just give his best as an actor but as a producer too. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra was produced by 2D Entertainments, Suriya's production house.

Vijay said that he also liked the role played by Aparna Balamurali. "I kept wondering where does Sudha find these amazing women to play in her films, so real, an actress totally in command," (sic) he said.

Expressing his willingness to work with director Sudha Kongara, he wrote, "I will work with you soon :) This is me professing my admiration for you as a director."

Not stopping there, Vijay said that he will order the book Simply Fly, to know more about Captain GR Gopinath. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra was based on Captain GR Gopinath's book, who is the founder of Air Deccan. The film was fictionalized to make it palatable for the audience.

Vijay who came to the industry without any backing added, "Also Fck people like Paresh Goswami." Paresh Goswami is the villain in the movie, who holds a monopoly in the air travel industry and eliminates his rivals.

Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra released on OTT platform Amazon Prime for Deepavali. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The film cast includes Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy playing the lead role in the Puri Jagannath directorial Fighter. Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey is the female lead in Fighter.