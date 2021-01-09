Vijay Deverakonda posts adorable pic with his pet Husky, Storm

Vijay and Ajay Deverakonda welcomed Storm into their family in 2020, amid the lockdown.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, Telugu actors Vijay and Anand Deverakonda welcomed a new member into their family—a Siberian Husky pup, whom they named Storm Deverakonda. Within days of his arrival, the brown-and-white puppy became popular among Vijay’s fans. Recently, the Arjun Reddy star shared a new photo with his pet, with the two of them on the floor. He captioned it: "Should we take a quick power nap? (sic)."



On the career front, Vijay will next be seen on screen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual action-thriller Fighter, which also stars Ananya Pandey. Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release Fighter in Hindi. “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

The makers have also roped in a Taiwanese boxer for a role in Fighter. Shooting for the scenes with him and Vijay Deverakonda will soon start in a foreign location where COVID-19 cases are under control. Apparently, the script of Fighter was first pitched to Jr NTR some years ago, but it did not work out for unknown reasons.



After he is done with Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to team up with director Shiva Nirvana for a new venture. The actor confirmed this news via Twitter on producer Dil Raju’s birthday recently. He tweeted: “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.” Director Shiva Nirvana shared the news on his social media as well. He wrote: “Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday! My heartfull wishes to him excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy. @ TheDeverakonda @ SVC_official #VD12 #shivanirvana4.”

Happy Birthday Raju sir

Blockbuster Gift loading!



With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

Around Christmas 2020, the actor had posted a video of him at working out at the gym, in a red vest and wearing a Santa hat. The actor was training for his role in Fighter, and captioned the video: “Beast Mode ON!”

